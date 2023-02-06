Grammys 2023: Red carpet fashion in pictures
- Published
The stars are out in force for the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Here's a look at the most memorable outfits on the red carpet.
Roses are red, violets are blue, Lizzo is nominated and performing too.
Sam Smith and their colour-coordinated entourage, including Unholy collaborator Kim Petras, turned heads ahead of the main ceremony - where they're due to perform,
Taylor Swift sparkled on arrival wearing a sequinned blue gown, while also showing off her midriff.
The star picked up four nominations ahead of this year's event, including song of the year for the expanded, re-recorded version of All Too Well.
She's never won that prize before, despite six nominations. Could this be her year?
Harry Styles' As It Was is one of the front runners for song of the year.
The northern Englishman had his inkwork on display as he arrived in stylish patchwork dungarees.
Styles is set to grace the Grammys stage on Sunday night, as well as R 'n' B icon Mary J Blige.
Brandi Carlile was up for many of the night's biggest honours, including album and record of the year.
Collecting an early award for best rock performance, the suited and booted singer-songwriter noted how she had succeeded by rejecting her mother's advice.
"Mom, I gotta thank you for telling me to stop singing so angry, because I obviously ignored that like I ignored everything you ever told me to do," she said with a smile.
"But I cut my hair, I learned how to scream, and I just won a Grammy for a rock and roll song that I wrote with all my heart."
Bebe Rexha was nominated for best dance/electronic recording for her David Guetta collaboration I'm Good (Blue). Despite that, she wore this pink, plunging gown on the red carpet.
It was all white on the night for Shaggy, who was nominated for best reggae album for Com Fly Wid Mi - a collection of Sting-produced Frank Sinatra covers.
Leather-clad Doja Cat was nominated for a handful of awards including record of the year for Woman.
Elvis Costello's album The Boy Named If was nominated for best rock album and, like all self-respecting rock stars, he wore sunglasses indoors.
Mick Fleetwood's outfit was accessorised with a pair of dangling metallic balls - a nod to the cover of his band's classic album Rumours.
He is there to pay tribute to his late bandmate Christine McVie.
Five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain's hair matched the red carpet at she arrived in a "fun" polka dot suit and towering hat by British-American fashion designer Harris Reed.
The country star said she intended to "get a few hugs in of some of my favourites, and just get up there and present best country album". She added: "I am here to represent country music and I am excited."
Rap legend LL Cool J is set to introduce a segment marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
"It feels like yesterday I was just a little kid in the basement listening to Cold Crush tapes and now here we are all these years later on, on the biggest stage in the world in hundreds of countries around the world, presenting hip hop the way I think it should be seen by the masses," he reflected.
Adding: "For a long time hip hop has been served in a brown greasy paper bag but tonight we're going to serve it on a silver platter, so it feels good."
Pharrell Williams looked happy to be there, rocking up in a fur coat over the top of a matching red jacket and trousers combo.
Italian Eurovision winners Maneskin are up against Latto and Wet Leg for the best new artist award.
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.