Oscars 2023: How to watch the nominated films
A wide variety of cinema tastes are catered for at this year's Oscars, with the nominated films ranging from Tár to Avatar.
Ahead of the ceremony on 12 March, find out about this year's main nominated films and how to watch them in the UK.
Everything Everywhere All At Once
What's it about? - An unassuming launderette owner must hop through the multiverse, tapping into alternative versions of herself, in order to save the world.
Who's in it? - Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis.
How many nominations? - 11
What is it nominated for? - Acting nominations for the four stars above, plus best picture, director, original screenplay, film editing, original song, original score and costume design.
Where can I see it? - It's included with Amazon Prime Video, or can be rented from on-demand stores including Curzon, YouTube and Apple TV.
All Quiet on the Western Front
What's it about? - An idealistic young German soldier is confronted with the increasingly brutal realities of World War One, in this adaptation of the 1928 novel by Erich Maria Remarque.
Who's in it? - Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch and Daniel Brühl.
How many nominations? - 9
What is it nominated for? - Best picture, adapted screenplay, international feature, original score, cinematography, visual effects, sound, production design, and make-up and hairstyling.
Where can I see it? - On Netflix and in some cinemas.
The Banshees of Inisherin
What's it about? - Two friends who live on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland fall out - with one threatening to chop off his fingers unless the other agrees to leave him alone.
Who's in it? - Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.
How many nominations? - 9
What is it nominated for? - Acting nominations for the four stars, best picture, director, original screenplay, film editing and original score.
Where can I see it? - On Disney+ and in some cinemas.
Elvis
What's it about? - A cradle-to-grave biopic of legendary singer Elvis Presley, who transformed mainstream rock 'n' roll in the US.
Who's in it? - Austin Butler portrays Presley, while Tom Hanks plays his manager Colonel Tom Parker.
How many nominations? - 8
What is it nominated for? - Best actor for Butler, picture, cinematography, film editing, sound, costume design, production design and make-up and hairstyling.
Where can I see it? - It can be rented from on-demand stores including Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.
The Fabelmans
What's it about? - Steven Spielberg's autobiographical drama follows a young boy who falls in love with cinema and begins making his own films, while navigating other difficulties of teenage life.
Who's in it? - Gabriel LaBelle, Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch.
How many nominations? - 7
What is it nominated for? - Best actress for Williams, supporting actor for Hirsch, picture, director, original screenplay, original score and production design.
Where can I see it? - In cinemas from 27 January.
Top Gun: Maverick
What's it about? - After 30 years of service, fighter pilot Maverick must train a young group of graduates for a high-profile mission. One of them is the resentful Rooster, the son of Goose - a main character from the original film.
Who's in it? - Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Val Kilmer.
How many nominations? - 6
What is it nominated for? - Best picture, original song for Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand, adapted screenplay, visual effects, film editing and sound.
Where can I see it? - On Paramount Plus, or available to rent on other platforms.
Tár
What's it about? - A renowned orchestra conductor, Lydia Tár, faces scrutiny following the suicide of one of her former protégés.
Who's in it? - Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss and Mark Strong.
How many nominations? - 6
What is it nominated for? - Best actress for Blanchett, picture, director, original screenplay, cinematography and film editing.
Where can I see it? - In cinemas.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
What's it about? - Following King T'Challa's death, invading forces from around the world target Wakanda's vibranium, unleashing chaos. Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje must fight to protect the kingdom.
Who's in it? - Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o and Angela Bassett.
How many nominations? - 5
What is it nominated for? - Best supporting actress for Bassett, original song for Rihanna's Lift Me Up, costume design, visual effects, and make-up and hairstyling.
Where can I see it? - In cinemas and on Disney+ on 1 February.
Avatar: The Way of Water
What's it about? - Jake Sully, Neytiri and their family join a reef tribe and must defend themselves against an attack from humans that threatens the existence of the Na'vi people on the planet Pandora.
Who's in it? - Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver.
How many nominations? - 4
What is it nominated for? - Best picture, visual effects, sound and production design.
Where can I see it? - In cinemas.
Babylon
What's it about? - In 1920s Hollywood, actress Nellie LaRoy's star is on the rise while Jack Conrad's is starting to wane. The decadence and depravity of the era is laid bare, while the film industry must grapple with the transition from silent films to "talkies".
Who's in it? - Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva.
How many nominations? - 3
What is it nominated for? - Best original score, production design and costume design.
Where can I see it? - In cinemas.
The Batman
What's it about? - Batman must venture into the dark underworld of Gotham City after a sadistic killer, known as the Riddler, leaves a trail of cryptic clues at the scenes of his murders.
Who's in it? - Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Colin Farrell.
How many nominations? - 3
What is it nominated for? - Best sound, visual effects, and make-up and hairstyling.
Where can I see it? - It can be streamed on Now Cinema or bought from on-demand stores.
Triangle Of Sadness
What's it about? - A luxury cruise is being enjoyed by the super-rich, until it sinks - leaving survivors fighting for survival on an island.
Who's in it? - Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly de Leon and Woody Harrelson.
How many nominations? - 3
What is it nominated for? - Best picture, director and original screenplay.
Where can I see it? - It can be rented from on-demand stores and is in some cinemas.
The Whale
What's it about? - A morbidly obese professor attempts to repair his relationship with his teenage daughter as his health declines.
Who's in it? - Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink and Hong Chau.
How many nominations? - 3
What is it nominated for? - Best actor for Fraser, supporting actress for Chau, and make-up and hairstyling.
Where can I see it? - In UK cinemas from 3 February.
Living
What's it about? - An ageing civil servant decides to change his lifestyle after receiving a terminal diagnosis.
Who's in it? - Bill Nighy and Aimee Lou Wood.
How many nominations? - 2
What is it nominated for? - Best actor for Nighy and adapted screenplay.
Where can I see it? - In cinemas.
Women Talking
What's it about? - A group of women in an isolated Mennonite colony debate whether they should leave en masse after several of them are drugged and raped by the community's men.
Who's in it? - Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley and Ben Whishaw.
How many nominations? - 2
What is it nominated for? - Best picture and adapted screenplay.
Where can I see it? - In cinemas from 10 February.