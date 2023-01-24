Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once leads nominations
Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the field at this year's Academy Awards, with 11 nominations.
The madcap adventure follows a woman, played by Michelle Yeoh, who hops through the multiverses as different versions of herself.
Other best picture nominees include Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water and The Banshees of Inisherin.
The acting nominees include Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser and Britain's Andrea Riseborough and Bill Nighy.
The top Oscar nominees:
- Everything Everywhere All at Once - 11
- All Quiet on the Western Front - 9
- The Banshees of Inisherin - 9
- Elvis - 8
- The Fabelmans - 7
- Top Gun: Maverick - 6
- Tar - 6
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 5
- Avatar: The Way of Water - 4
Blanchett is nominated for leading actress for her performance in Tár, in which she plays a renowned orchestra conductor whose career starts to unravel when she is accused of abuse.
British actress Riseborough was an outsider to be nominated in the same category for her role in To Leslie, but built momentum in the campaign race thanks to celebrity endorsements from the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Susan Sarandon and Jennifer Aniston.
Joining Blanchett and Riseborough on the shortlist are Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Michelle Williams (The Fablemans) and Ana de Armas (Blonde).
De Armas' portrayal of Marilyn Monroe has split opinion, though - Blonde also had the dubious honour of picking up several Razzie nominations - for the worst films of the year - earlier this week.
Jamie Lee Curtis has received the first Oscar nomination of her long and varied career at 64, for her role as a tax inspector in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
The best supporting actress category also provides a nomination for Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which makes her the first person to get an acting nod for a Marvel film.
The best actor nominees, alongside Fraser for The Whale, are Austin Butler (Elvis), Nighy (Living) and Irish actors Colin Farrell (Banshees of Inisherin) and Paul Mescal (Aftersun).
In fact, it's looking like a strong year for Ireland all-round.
In the best supporting actor category, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan were both recognised for their roles in Martin McDonagh's Banshees, alongside co-star Kerry Condon for best supporting actress.
There was also a nomination in the best international film category for The Quiet Girl, about a shy young Irish girl who goes to stay with her distant relatives for the summer.
While no female directors were nominated in the best director category, Sarah Polley's Women Talking at least mean's there is one film directed by a woman in the coveted best picture race.
The other films up for the main award include German war epic All Quiet on the Western Front, Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, Steven Spielberg's The Fablemens, Todd Field's Tar and Ruben Ostlund's Cannes winner Triangle of Sadness.