Rock legend David Crosby dies aged 81
Veteran US rocker David Crosby has died aged 81, his representative has confirmed.
The signer-songwriter was a founding member of two of the biggest bands of the 1960s: The Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash.
His career saw him achieve the rare feat of being inducted to the revered Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.
His wife told showbiz site Variety that he died while surrounded by family.
"His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music," the statement added.
