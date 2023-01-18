Jeremy Renner: Mayor of Kingstown poster edited to remove injuries after accident
- Published
Promotional images for Jeremy Renner's TV show Mayor of Kingstown have been edited to remove injuries from the actor's face after his recent accident.
The star was originally shown bloodied and bruised in the artwork for the drama's second season.
Co-creator Hugh Dillon it was "good of the network" to change it. A snow plough accident left Renner in a critical condition earlier this month.
He revealed on Tuesday he has now left hospital and is recovering at home.
"Everybody is sensitive to Jeremy," Dillon told The Hollywood Reporter.
Renner is also known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as starring in films like The Hurt Locker, American Hustle and Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol.
He was is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after being run over by his own snow plough outside his home in Nevada during blizzards at the start of January.
Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏— Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023
On Tuesday, he wrote on Twitter that he was able to watch the opening episode of the new season of Mayor of Kingstown.
"Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home," he wrote.
In the Paramount show, Renner plays Mike McLusky, an unofficial mayor who is an intermediary between prison inmates, guards, police and criminals.