Ken Bruce to leave BBC Radio 2 show after 31 years
- Published
BBC Radio 2's Ken Bruce has announced on air that he is leaving the station after 31 years hosting its weekday mid-morning show.
His slot is the most listened-to show on UK radio, and he will now join rival station Greatest Hits Radio.
"I have decided the time is right for me to move on from Radio 2," he said, saying he'd had "a tremendously happy time" but it was "time for a change".
His departure comes after Steve Wright left after 23 years as afternoon host.
Bruce said: "I'll reach the end of my current contract in March, and so at that point I will be moving on from Radio 2.
"I have been here for quite a long time now, and it possibly is time to move over and let somebody else have a go."
Bruce's programme, well known for its daily Popmaster quiz, is the most popular programme on British radio, according to data from industry body Rajar.