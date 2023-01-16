Jeremy Clarkson says he apologised to Harry and Meghan for Sun column
- Published
Jeremy Clarkson said he has apologised to Harry and Meghan over his column in The Sun newspaper in which he said he "hated" the Duchess of Sussex.
The TV presenter said he emailed the couple on Christmas Day to say his language in the column had been "disgraceful" and he was "profoundly sorry".
Clarkson had previously said he "was horrified to have caused so much hurt".
The Sun newspaper has also apologised for the December article.
It also removed the piece from its website.
In the column, Clarkson wrote that he lay in bed "dreaming of the day when she [Meghan] is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her".
He also claimed "everyone who's my age thinks the same way", and that her appeal to young people who "think she was a prisoner of Buckingham Palace" made him "despair".
A record 25,000 complaints have been made to press regulator Ipso since the piece was published.
In a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, the presenter of Amazon Prime's The Grand Tour and Clarkson's Farm and ITV's Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, wrote: "Usually, I read what I've written to someone else before filing, but I was home alone on that fateful day, and in a hurry.
"So when I'd finished, I just pressed send. And then, when the column appeared the next day, the land mine exploded.
"It was a slow rumble to start with and I ignored it. But then the rumble got louder.
"So I picked up a copy of The Sun to see what all the fuss was about. We've all been there, I guess. In that precise moment when we suddenly realise we've completely messed up. You are sweaty and cold at the same time. And your head pounds. And you feel sick. I couldn't believe what I was reading. Had I really said that? It was horrible."
In a recent interview with ITV, Prince Harry described the article as "horrific and hurtful and cruel towards my wife" and also criticised the Royal Family for not commenting on the matter.
In his new statement, Clarkson added that he had "tried to explain" himself. "But still, there were calls for me to be sacked and charged with a hate crime. More than 60 MPs demanded action to be taken. ITV, who make Who Wants to be a Millionaire, and Amazon, who make the Farm Show and the Grand Tour, were incandescent."
It was then that he "wrote to everyone who works with me saying how sorry I was" as well as emailing the duke and duchess.
"On Christmas morning, I emailed Harry and Meghan in California to apologise to them too. I said I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV but that the language I'd used in my column was disgraceful and that I was profoundly sorry."
He also acknowledged that his own daughter Emily had been among his critics.
Last month, ITV's media and entertainment boss Kevin Lygo described Clarkson's column as "awful" but said there were no plans "at the moment" to replace him as host of gameshow Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?