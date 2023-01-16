Brendan Fraser: The Whale star emotional as he collects Critics Choice Award
Comeback star Brendan Fraser gave an emotional acceptance speech as he picked up the best actor prize at the Critics Choice Awards for The Whale.
"I was in the wilderness. And I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs. But you found me," Fraser said to director Darren Aronofsky.
The Mummy actor has drawn praise for his portrayal of a depressed and morbidly obese man in the film.
Fraser is hotly tipped to get an Oscar nomination later this month.
"If you - like a guy like Charlie, who I played in this movie - in any way struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you're in a dark sea, I want you to know that if you too can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen," Fraser said to a standing ovation.
"This movie, The Whale, is about love. It's about redemption. It's about finding the light in a dark place.
"And I'm so lucky to have worked with an ensemble that is incredible," he added, referencing fellow actors including Hong Chau and Sadie Sink.
Other Critics Choice winners included Cate Blanchett, who was named best actress for her role in Tar, and surreal sci-fi movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, which won best picture.