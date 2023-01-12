Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, in hospital after heart attack
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Rock legend Elvis, has been rushed to hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest, US media have reported.
The singer, 54, was found unresponsive at her home in Calabasas, California, sources told US outlet TMZ.
The LA County Fire Department told CNN emergency responders had been sent to an address in the city. They declined to say who the patient was.
But Presley's mother, Priscilla, later confirmed it was her daughter.
"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time," she tweeted.
Sources close to the star told TMZ that Lisa Marie Presley had suffered a "full arrest" before a bystander administered epinephrine - commonly known as adrenaline - to help her regain a pulse. Her current condition is unclear.
Presley's agent refused to comment on the reports, but US media said her mother was seen arriving at the West Hills hospital in Los Angeles.
Born in 1968, Lisa Marie went on to follow in her father's footsteps and forged a career in music. The star released three albums, with her 2003 debut studio album selling hundreds of thousands of copies and receiving generally positive reviews.
The star is also well known for a series of high-profile marriages to pop legend Michael Jackson, actor Nicholas Cage and musicians Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.
She had three children, including the actress Roxy Keough. Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, killed himself in 2020.
Presley was last seen in public on Tuesday night at the Golden Globes Awards in Beverley Hills.
Accompanied by her mother, the pair were seen breaking down in tears as they watched Austin Butler win the Best Actor prize for his portrayal of her father.
During an emotional speech, the actor thanked the Presley family for their help during the film.
"Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me," Butler said. "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."