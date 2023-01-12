The Traitors US to be shown in full on BBC iPlayer, One and Three
The Traitors US will be available to watch on the BBC from Friday, the broadcaster has announced.
Following the success of the British version last month, the American series - hosted by Alan Cumming - will be on BBC iPlayer as a box set.
It will also be shown on both BBC One and BBC Three over the next five weeks.
Differing from the UK series, which has been streamed more than 28 million times, it features celebrities as well as everyday Americans in the game.
The US show pays out $250,000 (£205,000) for the prize, which is higher than the UK's £101,050 winnings, although both are set in the same Scottish highlands castle.
The show's format has "faithful" contestants trying to root out the identity of the chosen "traitors", who "murder" one of their fellow competitors each night. If a secret traitor remains at the end of the game, they can win all of the money, but if several "faithful" contestants win, they can share it.
The celebrities on the US series include Brandi Glanville, who has appeared on TV show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, swimmer and 12-time Olympic medallist Ryan Lochte and Big Brother's Cody Calafiore, Kate Chastain and Rachel Reilly.
Just before Christmas, UK viewers watched the BBC hit series hosted by Claudia Winkleman, with 12 episodes, shown over three weeks.