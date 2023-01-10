Foo Fighters announce their first shows since Taylor Hawkins' death
Foo Fighters have announced their first shows since the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year.
The band, led by Dave Grohl, will headline three US festivals this summer - Boston Calling and Sonic Temple in May, followed by Bonnaroo in June.
The announcement comes shortly after the group said they would continue to play together following Hawkins' death.
The star was found unresponsive in his hotel room last March, shortly before he was due on stage in Colombia.
No cause of death was announced, although a toxicology report showed traces of 10 substances in his body, including opioids, marijuana and anti-depressants.
Investigators did not say whether the mix of drugs was a factor.
Foo Fighters previously played two tribute shows for Hawkins in London and LA in September, with guests including Queen, Paul McCartney, Alanis Morrisette, Cars, Rush and Miley Cyrus.
This summer's festival dates currently represent their return to the stage, although they may play smaller warm-up shows in advance.
In a statement on New Year's Eve the band told fans they had decided to continue without Hawkins, who had played with them since 1997.
"Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life," the band wrote, referring to how Grohl's previous band, Nirvana, had ended with the death of frontman Kurt Cobain.
"For the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.
"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were - and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward."
No announcement has been made on who will take Hawkins' place.
At September's tribute concerts, his position was filled by a rotating cast of friends and family, including Blink-182's Travis Barker, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Devo's Josh Freese and Hawkins' teenage son, Shane.
