Golden Globes 2023: Colin Farrell among early winners
Irish actor Colin Farrell is among the early winners at the Golden Globe Awards, which are taking place in Los Angeles.
Farrell was named best actor in a musical or comedy for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin.
"I never expect my films to find an audience, and when they do it's shocking for me," he told the crowd.
Other winners so far include Michelle Yeoh, who was named best actress in a musical or comedy.
The Banshees of Inisherin sees Farrell reunited with director Martin McDonagh and co-star Brendan Gleeson. The trio previously worked together on the cult film In Bruges.
"Martin McDonagh, I owe you so much. You changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways that I, begrudgingly, will be grateful to you for the rest of my days," Farrell joked.
"And Brendan, I love you so much. All I did when I came to work every day was to aspire to be your equal. I'm not saying I even got there but the aspiration kept me going."
Accepting her award for best musical or comedy actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Yeoh said: "I turned 60 last year. And I think all of you women understand this: as the days, the years and the numbers get bigger, it seems like opportunities start to get smaller.
"And I probably was at a time when I thought, 'well hey, you had a really good run, you worked with some of the best people... then along came the best gift - Everything Everywhere All at Once."
The madcap sci-fi movie sees Yeoh play a laundrette worker who hops through the multiverse exploring different versions of herself.
There was another win for Everything Everywhere All at Once earlier in the night - when Ke Huy Quan was named best supporting actor.
The star, who acted as a child alongside Harrison Ford in the Steven Spielberg-directed Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, became emotional as he accepted the trophy.
"I was raised to never forget where I came from, and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity. I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight," he said.
Angela Bassett, who won best supporting actress for her performance in Wakanda Forever, used her acceptance speech to pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who starred in the first Black Panther film.
"We embarked on this journey together with love. We were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman," she said.
"With this historic Black Panther series, it is part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to. We showed the world what black unity, leadership and love looks like beyond, behind and in front of the camera."
Winners in the TV categories so far include two stars from the popular school comedy Abbott Elementary - Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson.
In the musical categories, composer Justin Hurwitz was recognised for his Babylon score, while best original song went to Naatu Naatu from the Indian action film RRR.
The song held off competition in the same category from pop music heavyweights Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Rihanna.