Golden Globes 2023: The red carpet in pictures
- Published
Related Topics
Hollywood stars returned in droves to the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, wearing a variety of eye-catching outfits.
Fears that few celebrities would show up this year due to the controversy surrounding the Globes proved largely unfounded.
Stars in attendance at the Beverley Hilton hotel in Los Angeles were happy to pose for photos as they walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.
Here is a selection of some of the biggest names who posed for photos.
.