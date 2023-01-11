Golden Globes 2023: The red carpet in pictures

By Steven McIntosh
Entertainment reporter

Hollywood stars returned in droves to the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, wearing a variety of eye-catching outfits.

Fears that few celebrities would show up this year due to the controversy surrounding the Globes proved largely unfounded.

Stars in attendance at the Beverley Hilton hotel in Los Angeles were happy to pose for photos as they walked the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

Here is a selection of some of the biggest names who posed for photos.

Getty Images
US actress Jennifer Coolidge recently starred in the second season of The White Lotus
Getty Images
Pose star Billy Porter is one of the category presenters at this year's ceremony
Getty Images
British actor Eddie Redmayne, who stars opposite Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse
Getty Images
Actress Jenna Ortega recently appeared in the hugely popular Netflix series Wednesday
Getty Images
Glass Onion director Rian Johnson (right) bows down to fellow director Park Chan-wook, who helmed Decision To Leave
Getty Images
The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, who is expecting a child with her partner, US actor Tom Pelphrey
Getty Images
Irish actor Barry Keoghan stars in The Banshees of Inisherin
Reuters
Actor Laverne Cox wore a vintage blue and gold gown on the red carpet
Getty Images
Australian actress Margot Robbie stars in Babylon
Getty Images
Pinocchio director Guillermo del Toro walked the red carpet with his wife Kim Morgan
Getty Images
Awards favourite Viola Davis has been praised for her performance in The Woman King
Getty Images
Julia Garner has starred in Ozark and Inventing Anna
Reuters
Jamie Lee Curtis, who appears in multiverse drama Everything Everywhere All At Once
Getty Images
Angela Bassett is an awards favourite this season for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Getty Images
Actor Bob Odenkirk's hugely popular series Better Call Saul came to an end last year after six seasons
Getty Images
Eddie Murphy (pictured with Paige Butcher), the recipient of this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award - one of the Globes' top honours
Getty Images
Selena Gomez stars in the popular comedy-drama Only Murders In The Building
Getty Images
Andrew Garfield starred in the TV series Under the Banner of Heaven
Getty Images
Actress Michelle Williams stars in Steven Spielberg's autobiographical The Fabelmans
Reuters
Damien Chazelle directed Babylon, which stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie
Reuters
Irish actress Kerry Condon appears in The Banshees of Inisherin
Reuters
Sarah Polley, the director of another awards favourite Women Talking, which stars Claire Foy and Rooney Mara
Getty Images
Jessica Chastain won acclaim for her leading performance in The Good Nurse

.

Related Topics