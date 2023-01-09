Eurovision 2023: John Lydon's Public Image Ltd could represent Ireland
Public Image Ltd - the band John Lydon formed after the Sex Pistols split in 1978 - is in the running to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest.
The song, called Hawaii, is described as "a love letter to Lydon's wife of nearly five decades who is living with Alzheimer's."
Irish broadcaster RTÉ has announced the band will compete with five other acts for the title in a TV show next month.
This year's Eurovision is taking place in Liverpool in May.
Hawaiii "is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life," Lydon said. "It's also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all."
Public Image Ltd's current line-up is John Lydon, Lu Edmonds, Scott Firth and Bruce Smith.
As well as the band, who formed 45 years ago, Adgy, Connolly, Wild Youth, Leila Jane and K Muni & ND will all perform on a special edition of the Late Late Show on 3 February.
The decision will be split between a national jury - made up of music experts, an international jury and a public vote.
Ireland has won Eurovision seven times, more than any other country, but it has failed to qualify for the grand final since 2018.
Italy, France, Spain, Germany and the UK automatically get a place in the final because of how much they pay to enter with the remaining acts participating in two semi-finals first.
Like Ireland, lots of countries choose their Eurovision act via TV competitions, and it is a format the United Kingdom has used in the past to decide its act.
This year's UK act will be chosen behind-the-scenes, like Sam Ryder was last year, with the BBC hoping to achieve similar success to his second-place position.
The 37 countries taking part have until the end of March to confirm their songs and artists for the competition.
Eurovision grand final will take place on 13 May in Liverpool.