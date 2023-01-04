Romeo and Juliet: Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting sue over 1968 film's 'sexual abuse'
- Published
The stars of the Oscar-winning 1968 film Romeo and Juliet are suing Paramount Pictures for sexual abuse over a nude scene they appeared in.
Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey were teenagers when they made the movie.
In a new legal case, the English actors, now in their 70s, claim director Franco Zeffirelli encouraged them to do nude scenes despite previous assurances that they would not have to.
Paramount has not yet publicly responded to the claim.
The two actors claim Zeffirelli, who died in 2019, initially told them they would wear flesh-coloured underwear in the bedroom scene.
But on the morning of the shoot, they allege the director told them they would wear only body make-up, while still assuring them the camera would be positioned to not show nudity.
In the final film, Whiting's bare buttocks and Hussey's bare breasts were briefly shown during the scene.
Zeffirelli told them they must act in the nude "or the picture would fail" and their careers would be hurt, the pair claim in the lawsuit. The actors "believed they had no choice but to act in the nude in body makeup as demanded".
Whiting was then aged 16 and is now 72, while Hussey was 15 when the film was in production and is now 71.
The pair are suing Paramount for sexual abuse, sexual harassment and fraud.
The lawsuit accuses Paramount of sexually exploiting the two young actors and distributing nude images of adolescent children.
The court filing says Whiting and Hussey have suffered emotional damage and mental anguish for decades as a result of the way they were treated.
It says the actors are entitled to damages of more than $500m ($417m), based on their suffering and the revenue brought in by the film since its release.