Jeremy Renner: Avengers star "critical but stable" in hospital after snow plough accident
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after an accident occurred while he was ploughing snow.
A spokesperson for the star told Deadline the 51-year-old was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after the incident at his home near Reno, Nevada.
They added that Renner was "receiving excellent care" following the "weather-related accident".
Dozens of people have been killed across the US amid blizzard conditions.
The winter storm also caused power cuts and forced the cancellation of thousands of flights.
Local public information officer Kristin Vietti told The Hollywood Reporter that Renner was taken to a local hospital and that he was the only one involved in the accident.
The major accident investigation team at the Washoe County Sheriff's Office is looking into the circumstances of the incident, she added.
Renner is probably best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
He has also starred in films such as The Hurt Locker - for which he received a best actor Oscar nomination - American Hustle and Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol.
Renner was also nominated for a best supporting actor Oscar for his role in The Town.
He is currently starring in Paramount+ series The Mayor Of Kingstown and recently saw his fictional own-branded hot sauce make a cameo appearance in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.