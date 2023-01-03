Hairy Biker Dave Myers gives update on cancer treatment
- Published
Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has said he is "doing kinda all right" as he continues to receive treatment for cancer.
The chef, from Barrow-in-Furness, will return to TV screens in a new series on BBC Two at 20:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The star was diagnosed with cancer last year at the age of 64, forcing him to take a break from filming.
Myers said the new series, filmed before his diagnosis, was "joyous".
Appearing on BBC Breakfast, he gave an update on his cancer, which he has been receiving treatment for since April.
"[The treatment] is still ongoing but I'm kinda doing all right, it's like many people, it's something one learns to live with," he said.
'Chefs don't know'
Myers, who has previously appeared on Countdown and Strictly Come Dancing, reassured fans he was "going to be fine".
However, his diagnosis has meant he has had to take a break from routine filming.
But speaking about the new series, the star said he was looking forward to seeing the show go out on air.
He said: "It was an idea that came together that a lot of chefs don't know what's on their own doorstep.
"If you've got amazing suppliers that are there on your doorstep, then maybe they don't know about it.
"So it's a bit like speed dating, there's Michelin-star chefs, people who run pubs, and I would say 80% of the time, they don't know."
Myers told viewers to expect an "interesting" series with food from right across the United Kingdom.
He added that he hoped filming for new shows would resume, but that it would have to "fit in" with his treatment.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.