King's first Christmas message tops 10m viewers
King Charles's first Christmas message attracted the highest viewing figures this century for the monarch's traditional festive address, overnight viewing figures have shown.
More channels than ever carried the 3pm address - and the combined audience was 10.7 million.
In comparison, Queen Elizabeth II's final Christmas message a year ago was seen by 8.96 million viewers.
The King paid tribute to his mother's work during his first festive address.
He also took the opportunity to reflect on the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, as he spoke of those struggling to pay their bills.
In recent years, The Queen's annual broadcast has regularly been the most-watched Christmas Day programme - as viewers still include that as a part of their Christmas routine, even though audiences for other TV shows have fallen dramatically on Christmas Day.
The increased interest meant that the message was shown simultaneously on BBC One, ITV1, ITV3, Sky News and GB News - with a signed version on BBC Two.
The BBC can also claim to have won the viewing battle with seven of the top 10 shows being screened on BBC One.
The number of viewers is based on "overnight" figures - largely based on viewers who were watching the programmes live. So they do not include viewers who watch Christmas specials on catch-up services during the rest of the festive period.
Top 10 programmes on Christmas Day
1) The King (BBC, Sky, ITV and GB News) 10.72m
2) Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One) 5.44m
3) Michael McIntyre's Xmas Wheel (BBC One) 4.81m
4) Call The Midwife (BBC One) 4.49m
5) Aladdin (BBC One) 4.39m
6) Ghosts (BBC One) 3.92m
7) Doc Martin (ITV1) 3.26m
8) EastEnders (BBC One) 3.17m
9) Coronation Street (ITV1) 2.85m
10) Ant and Dec's Limitless Win (ITV1) 2.69m