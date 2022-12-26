TV lookahead: 23 highlights to look out for in 2023

While it might seem somewhat out of place on a list like this, the King's coronation is certain to be one of the TV events of the year. Multiple channels are likely to be showing the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The extraordinary length of the Queen's reign means that this will only be the second coronation ever to be televised. Her Majesty the Queen's coronation in 1953 triggered a huge increase in the purchase of TV sets which were then still an expensive novelty. And when we talk about televised events that bring the nation together, it's easy to forget that the last coronation was the first time that ever happened.