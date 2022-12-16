Harry and Meghan: Seven takeaways from their Netflix series

One of the most damaging parts of their interview with Oprah Winfrey was the claim of racism within the royal family. After six episodes of Harry & Meghan, we still don't know who allegedly questioned how dark Archie's skin would be. Meghan doesn't address the accusations of bullying against her, other than as an example of how the Palace machine worked to disparage her. Nor do we learn what Prince William reportedly shouted at his brother at Sandringham when they met to discuss the future.