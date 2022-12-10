Ruth Madoc: Hi-de-Hi! actress dies aged 79
Actress Ruth Madoc, who starred in the BBC sitcom Hi-de-Hi!, has died aged 79, her agent says.
Her agent said she died in hospital on Friday afternoon after surgery for a fall she had earlier in the week.
Phil Belfield of talent agency Belfield & Ward Ltd described her as a "unique talent loved by many".
He paid tribute to her "iconic" TV performance as Gladys Pugh in the 1980s comedy Hi-de-Hi!, about a holiday camp in the late 50s.
"It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much loved client Ruth Madoc," he said in a statement.
Describing her as a "real legend of the British entertainment scene", Mr Belfield said she was "gone far too soon".
Her fall forced her to withdraw from performing in the pantomime Aladdin at the Princess Theatre in Torquay, Devon.
Born in April 1943, and raised in Llansamlet near Swansea, Madoc trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.
Her career spanned many roles in theatre and musicals, including Fiddler On The Roof and Gypsy.
Her more recent performances included Little Britain and on stage with Calendar Girls.