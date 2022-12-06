Matt Lucas ends run as Great British Bake Off host
- Published
Matt Lucas has said "farewell" to the Great British Bake Off tent, as the comedian confirmed he was stepping down as a presenter of the show.
The 48-year-old said his three-series stint had been a "delicious experience" but the time needed to oversee bakes alongside other projects was too much.
"I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else," the former Little Britain star wrote on Twitter.
Channel 4 has not announced a replacement host.
In his statement, Lucas said the decision came after trying to balance the requirements of Bake Off and other projects such as Sky Max comedy Fantasy Football League.
He said: "I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops [co-presenter Noel Fielding], Paul [Hollywood], Dame Prue [Leith], the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent.
"I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can't wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!"
Love Productions, which makes the programme, said: "We've loved having Matt Lucas brighten up our tent for the last three years, especially when laughter and smiles were so much in need.
"We appreciate everything he's done for Bake Off, from working in Covid bubbles to supporting the bakers. It's been a pleasure - thanks Matt."
Bake Off first aired in 2010 and transferred from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017. Its 13th series ended last month, and overnight figures showed its finale attracted about 5.2 million viewers.