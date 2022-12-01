Rugby League's Rob Burrow to read CBeebies Bedtime Story
- Published
Former Rugby League player Rob Burrow is set to read the CBeebies Bedtime Story on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
Rob, who used to play for Leeds Rhinos, lives with motor neurone disease (MND) and will be using an eye-controlled computer to read the story.
The computer recreates the words in his own native Yorkshire accent.
Rob says he is "excited and honoured" as he used to enjoy reading to his own children.
He was joined in the CBeebies studio by his wife Lindsey and two of their children, Maya, 7, and Jackson, 3.
The pair helped to direct their dad from the gallery, shouting "Action!" when the cameras began rolling.
He told the BBC: "Reading and literacy are so important. It doesn't matter what your disability is, reading is accessible to everyone.
"Anyone can enjoy reading and develop a love of books and bedtime stories, just like me and my family."
The book chosen for his bedtime story is Tilda Tries Again by Tom Percival.
It follows the story of a young girl who one day finds her world turned upside-down and has to find a new way to solve her problems.
Rob, 40, spent his entire career with Leeds Rhinos, making over 400 appearances between 2001 and 2017.
He is one of the most successful players in the sport's history, winning eight Super League championships.
In 2019 he announced he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease, which is a condition affecting the brain and nerves, causing worsening muscular weakness.
Rob was awarded an MBE in 2021 for his services to Rugby League and for his work in the Motor Neurone community.
A number of high profile guests have been invited to read a bedtime story for the children's TV channel, including the Duchess of Cambridge, Dolly Parton and Sir Elton John.
Rob will read the CBeebies Bedtime Story at 6.50pm on Saturday 3 December (CBeebies and BBC iPlayer).