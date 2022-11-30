Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies aged 79
- Published
Christine McVie, who played with Fleetwood Mac and wrote some of their most famous songs, has died aged 79, her family has said.
The British singer-songwriter was behind hits including Little Lies, Everywhere, Don't Stop, Say You Love Me, and Songbird.
She died peacefully at a hospital in the company of her family, a statement said.
McVie left Fleetwood Mac after 28 years in 1998 but returned in 2014.
The family's statement said "we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally".
Born Christine Perfect, McVie married Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie and joined the group in 1971.
Fleetwood Mac was one of the world's best known rock bands in the 1970s and '80s.
Their 1977 album Rumours - inspired by the break-ups of the McVies and the band's other couple, Lindsay Buckingham and Stevie Nix - became one of the biggest selling of all time, with more than 40 million copies sold worldwide.
A statement by the band said of McVie: "We were so lucky to have a life with her.
"Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."