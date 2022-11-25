David Walliams' future as Britain's Got Talent judge 'up in the air'
- Published
David Walliams' future on Britain's Got Talent is "very much up in the air", according to the show, after a report that he is to step down as a judge.
The Sun has claimed he will leave the show's panel after 10 years.
It comes weeks after the comedian and author apologised for "disrespectful comments" he made about two contestants during a break in filming in 2020.
A BGT spokesperson said: "The judging panel for Britain's Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course."
They added: "It's still very much up in the air at the moment on whether David is going to take part in next year's show.
"No decision, though, has been made as yet."
Auditions in front of the judging panel are not scheduled to start for another two months, and no-one is currently contracted to appear on next year's series.
Walliams, who has been on the show since 2012, has not yet responded to the report. The BBC has asked his spokesperson for a comment.
Earlier this month, he said sorry after The Guardian published a leaked transcript of a recording, which it said showed the talent show judge making derogatory and sexually explicit remarks about contestants.
"I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain's Got Talent in 2020," he said.
"These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."
At the time, a spokesperson for Thames TV, which produces the show, said the company regarded Walliams' comments as private, but that his use of language was "inappropriate".
They added: "Even though it was private, those involved have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities and the show's expectations as to future professional conduct."