Strictly Come Dancing: Kym Marsh tests positive for Covid
- Published
Kym Marsh will miss Strictly Come Dancing this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19.
She and partner Graziano di Prima will remain in the competition and are expected to return the following week, the BBC confirmed.
The couple were due to perform their couples' choice dance to Chaka Khan's I Feel For You.
Marsh co-presents BBC One's Morning Live and is a former Coronation Street star and member of pop group Hear'Say.
In a statement, a Strictly spokesperson said: "Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19.
"As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.
"Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week."
Marsh's scores throughout this series have varied. She and di Prima have finished in the top three on the judges' leaderboard three times since the series began in September.
But she has also occasionally found herself at the lower end of the table, and faced Matt Goss in the bottom two dance-off in week four.
The pair were second from bottom on the leaderboard on Saturday in Blackpool but were not in the bottom two.
This series of Strictly has been relatively free from controversy compared with other recent series.
It remains resolutely popular with viewers, however. An average audience of 8.7 million viewers watched Saturday's special episode, broadcast from Blackpool.
Alongside Marsh, the remaining contestants are Fleur East, Helen Skelton, Hamza Yassin, Will Mellor, Molly Rainford and Ellie Taylor.
Last week, former footballer Tony Adams withdrew from the competition after suffering an injury.