Grammy Awards 2023: See the full list of winners and nominees
Adele, Lizzo and Harry Styles have all won major prizes at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.
Beyoncé made history by becoming the ceremony's most decorated artist, picking up her 29th, 30th, 31st and 32nd trophies on the night.
Here's a summary of the winners and nominees in the biggest categories.
Album of the year
- Winner: Harry Styles - Harry's House
- ABBA - Voyage
- Adele - 30
- Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
- Beyoncé - Renaissance
- Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
- Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
- Lizzo - Special
- Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres
- Kendrick Lamar - Mr Morale & The Big Steppers
Record of the year
- Winner: Lizzo - About Damn Time
- ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down
- Adele - Easy On Me
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Mary J Blige - Good Morning
- Brandi Carlile ft Lucius - You And Me On The Rock
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Harry Styles - As It Was
Song of the year
- Winner: Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
- Gayle - ABCDEFU
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Adele - Easy On Me
- DJ Khaled - God Did
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Best new artist
- Winner: Samara Joy
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- Domi and JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Best pop solo performance
- Winner: Adele - Easy On Me
- Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Harry Styles - As It Was
Best pop duo/group performance
- Winner: Sam Smith and Kim Petras - Unholy
- ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down
- Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
- Coldplay and BTS - My Universe
- Post Malone and Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Best pop vocal album
- Winner: Harry Styles - Harry's House
- ABBA - Voyage
- Adele - 30
- Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
- Lizzo - Special
Best R&B song
- Winner: Beyoncé - Cuff It
- Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
- Muni Long - Hrs and Hrs
- Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
- PJ Morton - Please Don't Walk Away
Best R&B performance
- Winner: Muni Long - Hrs and Hrs
- Beyoncé - Virgo's Groove
- Lucky Daye - Over
- Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
- Mary J Blige ft Anderson .Paak - Here With Me
Best R&B album
- Winner: Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
- Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
- Chris Brown - Breezy
- Lucky Daye - Candydrip
- PJ Morton - Watch The Sun
Best rap song
- Winner: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin' P
- Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait For U
Best rap performance
- Winner: Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Doja Cat - Vegas
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin' P
- Hitkidd & GloRilla - FNF (Let's Go)
Best melodic rap performance
- Winner: Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait For U
- DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful
- Jack Harlow - First Class
- Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard
- Latto - Big Energy (Live)
Best rap album
- Winner: Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
- DJ Khaled - God Did
- Future - I Never Liked You
- Jack Harlow - Come Home The Kids Miss You
- Pusha T - It's Almost Dry
Best dance/electronic recording
- Winner: Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Bonobo - Rosewood
- Diplo and Miguel - Don't Forget My Love
- David Guetta and Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
- Kaytranada ft HER - Intimidated
- Rufus Du Sol - On My Knees
Best dance/electronic album
- Winner: Beyoncé - Renaissance
- Bonobo - Fragments
- Diplo - Diplo
- Odesza - The Last Goodbye
- Rufus Du Sol - Surrender
Best rock performance
- Winner: Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
- Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
- Beck - Old Man
- Black Keys - Wild Child
- Idles - Crawl!
- Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient No 9
- Turnstile - Holiday
Best rock album
- Winner: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient No 9
- The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If
- Idles - Crawler
- Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout
- Spoon - Lucifer On The Sofa
Best alternative album
- Winner: Wet Leg - Wet Leg
- Arcade Fire - We
- Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
- Bjork - Fossora
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
Best alternative performance
- Winner: Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge
- Arctic Monkeys - There'd Better Be A Mirrorball
- Big Thief - Certainty
- Florence + The Machine - King
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Spitting Off The Edge Of The World
Best country album
- Winner: Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time
- Luke Combs - Growin' Up
- Miranda Lambert - Palomino
- Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
- Maren Morris - Humble Quest
Best country solo performance
- Winner: Willie Nelson - Live Forever
- Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
- Zach Bryan - Something In The Orange
- Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
- Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
Best country song
- Winner: Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can't
- Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
- Luke Combs - Doin' This
- Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)
- Miranda Lambert - If I Was A Cowboy
- Willie Nelson - I'll Love You Till The Day I Die
Best country duo/group performance
- Winner: Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted To Be That Girl
- Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking
- Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider's Prayer
- Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin' Your Memory
- Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Going Where The Lonely Go
Best Americana performance
- Winner: Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind
- Eric Alexandrakis - Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]
- Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett - There You Go Again
- Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin - The Message
- Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You And Me On The Rock
Best Americana album
- Winner: Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
- Dr. John - Things Happen That Way
- Keb' Mo' - Good To Be...
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise The Roof
- Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That...
Best música urbana album
- Winner: Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
- Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2
- Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy
- Farruko - La 167
- Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape
Best traditional pop vocal album
- Winner: Michael Buble - Higher
- Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...
- Norah Jones - I Dream Of Christmas (Extended)
- Pentatonix - Evergreen
- Diana Ross: Thank You
Best musical theatre album
- Winner: Into The Woods - 2022 Broadway Cast Recording
- Caroline, Or Change
- MJ The Musical
- Mr. Saturday Night
- Six: Live On Opening Night
- A Strange Loop
Producer of the year, non-classical
- Winner: Jack Antonoff (for work with Taylor Swift, Florence + The Machine, The 1975, Diana Ross)
- Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys, Hermanos Gutiérrez ,Hank Williams Jr.)
- Boi-1da (Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow)
- Dahi (Steve Lacy, Kendrick Lamar, Vince Staples)
- Dernst "D'mile" Emile II (Silk Sonic, Mary J Blige, Jazmine Sullivan)
Songwriter of the year, non-classical
- Winner: Tobias Jesso Jr (for work with Harry Styles, Adele, FKA Twigs)
- Amy Allen (Lizzo, Harry Styles, Charli XCX)
- Nija Charles (Beyoncé, Anitta, Megan Thee Stallion)
- The-Dream (Beyoncé. Pusha T)
- Laura Veltz (Maren Morris, Demi Lovato)
Best music video
- Winner: Taylor Swift - All Too Well
- Adele - Easy On Me
- BTS - Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Harry Styles - As It Was
Best song written for visual media
- Winner: We Don't Talk About Bruno (from Encanto) - Lin Manuel Miranda
- Be Alive (from King Richard) - Beyoncé
- Hold My Hand (from Top Gun: Maverick) - Lady Gaga
- Nobody Like U (from Red) - Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
- Carolina (from Where The Crawdads sing) - Taylor Swift
- Keep Rising (from The Woman King) - Jessy Wilson ft Angelique Kidjo
Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording
- Winner: Finding Me- Viola Davis
- Act Like You Got Some Sense - Jamie Foxx
- All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business by Mel Brooks - Mel Brooks
- Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World - Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Music Is History — Questlove
Best video game score
- Winner: Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok - Stephanie Economou
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Austin Wintory
- Call Of Duty: Vanguard - Bear McCreary
- Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy - Richard Jacques
- Old World - Christopher Tin
