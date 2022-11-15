Grammy Awards 2023: The main nominees
Adele, Beyoncé and Harry Styles have all been nominated for the 65th annual Grammy Awards.
The ceremony, which takes place next February, will reward musicians, songwriters and producers across 91 categories, including five new awards: Songwriter of the year, best alternative performance, best Americana performance, best video game score and best spoken-word poetry album.
Here's a summary of the nominees in the biggest categories.
Album of the year
- ABBA - Voyage
- Adele - 30
- Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
- Beyoncé - Renaissance
- Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
- Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
- Lizzo - Special
- Coldplay - Music Of The Spheres
- Kendrick Lamar - Mr Morale & The Big Steppers
- Harry Styles - Harry's House
Record of the year
- ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down
- Adele - Easy On Me
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Mary J Blige - Good Morning
- Brandi Carlile ft Lucius - You And Me On The Rock
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Harry Styles - As It Was
Song of the year
- Gayle - ABCDEFU
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Adele - Easy On Me
- DJ Khaled - God Did
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
Best new artist
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- Domi and JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Best pop solo performance
- Adele - Easy On Me
- Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Harry Styles - As It Was
Best pop duo/group performance
- ABBA - Don't Shut Me Down
- Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
- Coldplay and BTS - My Universe
- Post Malone and Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
- Sam Smith and Kim Petras - Unholy
Best pop vocal album
- ABBA - Voyage
- Adele - 30
- Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
- Lizzo - Special
- Harry Stytles - Harryu House
Best R&B song
- Beyoncé - Cuff It
- Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
- Muni Long - Hrs and Hrs
- Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
- PJ Morton - Please Don't Walk Away
Best R&B performance
- Beyoncé - Virgil's Groove
- Lucky Daye - Over
- Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
- Mary J Blige ft Anderson .Paak - Here With Me
- Muni Long - Hrs and Hrs
Best R&B album
- Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
- Chris Brown - Breezy
- Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
- Lucky Daye - Candydrip
- PJ Morton - Watch The Sun
Best rap song
- Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin' P
- Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait For U
Best rap performance
- DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
- Doja Cat - Vegas
- Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin' P
- Hitkidd & GloRilla - FNF (Let's Go)
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Best melodic rap performance
- DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful
- Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait For U
- Jack Harlow - First Class
- Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard
- Latto - Big Energy (Live)
Best dance/electronic recording
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- Bonobo - Rosewood
- Diplo and Miguel - Don't Forget My Love
- David Guetta and Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
- Kaytranada ft HER - Intimidated
- Rufus Du Sol - On My Knees
Best dance/electronic album
- Beyoncé - Renaissance
- Bonobo - Fragments
- Diplo - Diplo
- Odesza - The Last Goodbye
- Rufus Du Sol - Surrender
Best rock performance
- Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
- Beck - Old Man
- Black Keys - Wild Child
- Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
- Idles - Crawl!
- Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient No 9
- Turnstile - Holiday
Best rock album
- The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If
- Idles - Crawler
- Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout
- Ozzy Osbourne - Patient No 9
- Spoon - Lucifer On The Sofa
Best alternative album
- Arcade Fire - We
- Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
- Bjork - Fossora
- Wet Leg - Wet Leg
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
Best alternative performance
- Arctic Monkeys - There'd Better Be A Mirrorball
- Big Thief - Certainty
- Florence + The Machine - King
- Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Spitting Off The Edge Of The World
Best country album
- Luke Combs - Growin' Up
- Miranda Lambert - Palomino
- Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
- Maren Morris - Humble Quest
- Willie Nelson- A Beautiful Time
Best country solo performance
- Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
- Zach Bryan - Something In The Orange
- Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
- Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
- Willie Nelson - Live Forever
Best country song
- Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
- Luke Combs - Doin' This
- Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)
- Miranda Lambert - If I Was A Cowboy
- Willie Nelson - I'll Love You Till The Day I Die
- Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can't
Best country duo/group performance
- Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking
- Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider's Prayer
- Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin' Your Memory
- Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)
- Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted To Be That Girl
- Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Going Where The Lonely Go
Best musical theatre album
- Caroline, Or Change
- Into The Woods
- MJ The Musical
- Mr. Saturday Night
- Six: Live On Opening Night
- A Strange Loop
Producer of the year, non-classical
- Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Florence + The Machine, The 1975, Diana Ross)
- Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys, Hermanos Gutiérrez ,Hank Williams Jr.)
- Boi-1da (Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow)
- Dahi (Steve Lacy, Kendrick Lamar, Vince Staples)
- Dernst "D'mile" Emile II (Silk Sonic, Mary J Blige, Jazmine Sullivan)
Songwriter of the year, non-classical
- Amy Allen (Lizzo, Harry Styles, Charli XCX)
- Nija Charles (Beyoncé, Anitta, Megan Thee Stallion)
- Tobias Jesso Jr (Harry Styles, Adele, FKA Twigs)
- The-Dream (Beyoncé. Pusha T)
- Laura Veltz (Maren Morris, Demi Lovato)
Best music video
- Adele - Easy On Me
- BTS - Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)
- Doja Cat - Woman
- Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- Taylor Swift - All Too Well
