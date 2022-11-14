Taylor Swift triumphs at MTV Europe Awards
Taylor Swift capped off a huge month by winning four trophies at the MTV Europe Music Awards.
The star, whose latest album Midnights has topped the charts all around the world, was named best artist and best pop act.
She also won best video and best longform video, both for All Too Well (10 Minute Version), starring Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink.
Harry Styles, Blackpink and Nicki Minaj also took home trophies.
Swift is now tied with Lady Gaga as the singer with most MTV Europe awards. Both acts have 12 each.
Presented with her best artist award by Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, Swift dedicated the prize to her fans.
"There's not a single moment I take that for granted," she said. "I can't believe I get to do this as a job, and it's all because of you. Thank you so, so much."
The ceremony was held in Düsseldorf, Germany and hosted by film director Taika Waititi and pop star Rita Ora, who were married over the summer.
Not the most polished of presenters, they frequently talked over one another - but managed to cycle through eight outfit changes during the evening.
"You're thriving," said Taylor Swift, when Ora asked for an appraisal of their hosting duties. "You're eating it alive".
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha kicked off the show with a blast, performing their hit I'm Good (Blue), which went on to win the best collaboration award.
OneRepublic performed I Ain't Worried - their hit single from the summer blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick - following a video introduction from the film's star, Tom Cruise.
The show also featured performances by Ava Max, Tate McRae Stormzy, Gorillaz, Lewis Capaldi and best rock winners Muse.
There was also a special appearance by Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, the winners of this year's Eurovision Song Contest, who lit up the arena in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as they performed Stefania.
Speaking on the red carpet, lead singer Oleg Psyuk told the PA news agency that "culture is one of our weapons" in the war against Russia "so today we are are soldiers that present Ukraine's culture".
MTV also gave a special award to three young Ukrainian women who are tackling the country's humanitarian crisis.
Anna Kutova, Lina Deshvar and Anfisa Yakovina have been providing shelter for refugees, evacuating and caring for families with children, and therapy for those have been separated from their loved ones.
In the music categories, British pop star Harry Styles won best live act, while Korean pop group BTS won the biggest fans prize.
Fellow K-pop stars Blackpink won best metaverse performance, for the concert they held in the video game PUBG. The band's singer Lisa Manobal also won best K-pop for her solo album, Lalisa,
Nicki Minaj was awarded best hip-hop artist and best song for Super Freaky Girl; while the "Video for Good" prize went to Sam Smith and Kim Petras for their number one smash Unholy.
Swift's All Too Well had previously won best video at the US version of the MTV Awards in September, and is expected to be put forward for best short film at next year's Oscars.
Directed by Swift herself, the clip draws inspiration from 1970s Hollywood and recounts the ups and downs of a fraying romantic relationship.
The song itself dates back to Swift's 2012 album Red. The star re-recorded the song last year, adding verses that had been omitted from the original, as part of an ongoing project to reclaim ownership of her master recordings, which were sold against her will to an investment fund in 2019.
As she accepted the video's second award on Sunday night, Swift recalled how the project "almost never happened".
"The older version of this song came out like 10 years ago and it was never a single. It was never supposed to even have a music video, nonetheless a short film.
"I can only explain this by saying that the fans willed this to happen. I will never stop thanking you for this."
Full list of winners
- Best Song: Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
- Best Video: Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
- Best Artist: Taylor Swift
- Best Collaboration: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
- Best Live: Harry Styles
- Best Pop: Taylor Swift
- Best New: SEVENTEEN
- Best K-Pop: Lisa
- Best Latin: Anitta
- Best Electronic: David Guetta
- Best Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj
- Best Rock: Muse
- Best Alternative: Gorillaz
- Best R&B: Chlӧe
- Best Longform Video: Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
- Video For Good: Sam Smith - Unholy (ft. Kim Petras)
- Biggest Fans: BTS
- Best Push: SEVENTEEN
- Best Metaverse Performance: BLACKPINK - The Virtual PUBG Mobile
- Best Look': Rita Ora
- Generation Change: Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina
