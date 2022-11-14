Jonnie Irwin: Place in the Sun presenter reveals he has terminal cancer
- Published
TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has revealed he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4's A Place In The Sun and the BBC's Escape To The Country, told Hello! magazine his lung cancer had spread to his brain.
"I don't know how long I have left," he told the publication.
He added that he hopes his diagnosis will inspire people to "make the most of every day".
Irwin, who shares three-year-old son Rex and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with his wife Jessica, had kept his illness private until now.
He explained that the first warning signs came in 2020, when his vision went blurry while he was driving, while filming A Place In The Sun in Italy.
"Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being given six months to live," he said.
"I had to go home and tell my wife, who was looking after our babies, that she was on her own pretty much. That was devastating.
"All I could do was apologise to her. I felt so responsible."
Irwin has continued to work as much as possible and said it had got to the point where "I felt like I was carrying a dirty secret, it's become a monkey on my back".
"I hope that by shaking that monkey off I might inspire people who are living with life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day, to help them see that you can live a positive life, even though you are dying," he continued.
"One day, this is going to catch up with me, but I'm doing everything I can to hold that day off for as long as possible.
"I owe that to Jess and our boys. Some people in my position have bucket lists, but I just want us to do as much as we can as a family."
The property expert, who also writes articles and gives lectures on the topic, said he did not know precisely "how long I have left" but is trying to stay "positive" and "make memories" with his family, taking the view that he was "living with cancer, not dying from it".
"I set little markers, things I want to be around for," he said. "I got into the habit of saying, 'don't plan ahead because I might not be well enough'.
"But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."
Irwin has also taken out life insurance and,encouraged other people to do the same.
"That has helped so much and when I leave this planet, I'll do so knowing Jess and the boys are in a house that is fully paid off and there's a bit of money in the bank for them to live off."
'Thank you for the sunshine'
Reacting to the news, his Place in the Sun co-host Jasmine Harman said: "Words can't fix much, but what lovely words of support you have had here [on social media] Jonnie.
"I know you know this already, but I am here for you my dear friend, and Jess and the boys. So, so brave. Sending lots of love, speak soon."
The show's official Instagram page added: "We don't have the words, we just have love, affection and respect for our friend and colleague of so many years, the wonderful Jonnie Irwin. We're thinking of you, Jess and the boys x."
On viewer posted on Twitter: "So very sad tonight. Jonnie's a wonderful presenter and comes across as such a thoroughly decent person."
"So very sad," added another. "I have always enjoyed Jonnie's sense of humour and zest for life. I hope those character traits will help him and his family in these very difficult times. Thank you for all the sunshine Jonnie."
Irwin has been a presenter on A Place in the Sun since 2004, and has appeared on Escape to the Country since 2010.