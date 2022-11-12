Peter Kay tour: Hundreds of thousands struggle to get tickets
- Published
Many thousands of Peter Kay fans have spent hours trying to secure tickets for his first tour in 12 years.
Some reported 200,000 people ahead of them in the online queue - more than the population of Milton Keynes.
Fans complained about the long wait. Former BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker likened the scramble for tickets to trying to get an appointment with a GP.
Within hours of tickets going on sale on Saturday morning, more than 30 extra dates were announced.
The comedian's comeback tour was originally set to end in 2023, but the additional dates will now see it run until February 2025.
Resale websites are already advertising tickets at more than £1,100 each.
Comedian Jason Manford joked he was "lucky enough to get 2x Peter Kay tickets" and that he would be selling them for "£3500 each".
Fans complained about how hard it was to get tickets, with some waiting in the queue for hours only to be left unable to buy them.
So grateful to have bagged tickets for Peter Kay! Can’t wait to see him live! ❤️— Rachel (@weerachh_) November 12, 2022
@Ticketmaster I’ve just been kicked out of the Peter Kay queue after waiting nearly 3 hours and it’s put me to the back. Also kicked off my partner as he was buying the tickets earlier. Outrageous service.— Rebecca Stevens (@rebeccastitches) November 12, 2022
Peter Kay tickets in the bag, what a task that was 😂 all day trying, just got to wait until 2024 now 😂— David Bell (@DavidBell1982) November 12, 2022
The comedian from Bolton took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to tell fans he was "absolutely blown away" by the response to the tour.
Kay, 49, will become the first entertainer to hold a residency at London's O2 arena. He will perform there once a month between December 2022 and November 2023.
His long-awaited return comes after many years out of the spotlight.
In 2010, the comedian set a world record with the most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour, after playing to more than 1.2 million people.
He had been due to go back on tour in 2017, but cancelled because of "unforeseen family circumstances".
Kay returned to the stage last year for two special charity events. He held the events to raise money for Laura Nuttall, then aged 20, who had an aggressive type of brain cancer called glioblastoma multiforme.
Laura's mother praised the comedian last week after it was revealed the comedian had taken them out for lunch.
Nicola tweeted: "Laughter won't cure glioblastoma but it's definitely a blimmin' good distraction for a couple of hours."
On why he decided to price the cheapest tickets at £35 - the same as they were during his 2010 tour - Kay told BBC Radio 2's Zoe Ball: "You've got to meet people half-way, it's bad times, plus that's why people need a laugh."