Pokemon's Ash Ketchum wins its World Championship
Ash Ketchum, the protagonist of the Pokemon anime, has won the Pokemon World Championship.
The episode showing his victory aired in Japan on Friday, making Ash the strongest Pokemon trainer in the world.
The official Pokemon Twitter account congratulated Ash, who has been the main character since the anime began in 1997.
He beat the former world champion, Leon, in a battle which lasted for four episodes.
The anime has followed Ash Ketchum in his quest to become a Pokemon Master since 1997, when he met Pikachu on his tenth birthday.
He became world champion in the latest episode of the season Pokemon Ultimate Journeys.
Most seasons of the anime follow Ash's journey catching Pokemon as he aims to win eight gym badges to qualify for that region's Pokemon League.
Final battle
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys worked differently as Ash travelled the world with new companion Goh, rather than being limited to one region.
He has already won two tournaments - the Orange League in the Orange Islands season, as well as the Alola League in Pokemon: Sun and Moon.
But to win the World Championship, Ash had to overcome strong trainers from across his travels.
The final battle took place between Ash's Pikachu and Leon's Charizard, and featured a montage of Ash's Pokemon from throughout the years, such as Bulbasaur, Totodile and his own Charizard, encouraging Pikachu not to give up.
Ash was also supported by his companions from previous seasons of the anime who have since been retired, such as fan-favourites Brock, Misty and Dawn.
It has become tradition for a new season of the anime to coincide with new releases of games, in which Ash leaves behind his Pokemon companions for a fresh start and to grow stronger.
The next set of Pokemon games, Scarlet and Violet, will be released on Friday 18 November and it is currently unclear if Ash and Pikachu will be returning for the anime's next season.