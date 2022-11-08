I'm A Celebrity: Matt Hancock seen in jungle uniform for first time
- Published
Former health secretary Matt Hancock has said survival in the I'm a Celebrity… jungle is a "metaphor for the world I work in".
He said appearing on the ITV show was a chance for people to see the "human side of the guy behind the podium".
A newly-released portrait shows Hancock in his jungle uniform.
His entrance to camp was teased on Tuesday's episode, and he will join new-entrant Seann Walsh on the show from Wednesday night.
They will join singer Boy George, DJ Chris Moyles, rugby player Mike Tindall and actress Sue Cleaver in the latest series.
Hancock's entrance was teased by co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly during Tuesday night's episode.
The MP later told viewers people would "see the real me" and his human side.
Following his decision to join the series, Hancock had the Tory whip suspended and was criticised for taking part at a time when Parliament is sitting.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the Sun he was "very disappointed" in Hancock because "MPs should be working hard for their constituents".
The 44-year-old, who last year resigned as health secretary after breaching Covid social distancing guidance by kissing a colleague, is entering the jungle after spending a period of time in isolation.
Hancock, who is the MP for West Suffolk, has been given access to a laptop during his isolation, allowing him to continue working and to stay in touch with constituents.
His entrance follows the departure of former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood, who said she was "heartbroken" to leave after doctors advised her against continuing on medical grounds.
Walsh, the other new campmate, is best known for his controversial appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, which saw him break up with his then-girlfriend after he was pictured kissing his pro dance partner Katya Jones.