The Crown: Cast defend criticism of Netflix show at London premiere
Stars of The Crown have defended the show after critics accused it of "crude sensationalism".
Speaking to BBC News at the show's premiere, Dominic West said: "I think a lot of people are very sensitive about the show since the Queen died."
The actor, who plays Prince Charles in the drama, added: "A lot of people are worried about what will be in it, but I don't think they need to be."
The new series focuses on a turbulent decade for the royals in the 1990s.
High-profile figures, including Dame Judi Dench, had called for a disclaimer to be added to remind viewers scenes are imagined.
In a letter to the Times, the veteran actress said Netflix "seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism".
Former prime minister Sir John Major also described a scene, showing Prince Charles having a conversation with him about the Queen abdicating, as "malicious nonsense".
Netflix later added the words "fictional dramatisation" to the trailer for the new series.
"I think it's been misrepresented in the press and it's a big fuss about nothing," claimed Jonny Lee Miller, who plays Sir John in the programme.
Airing two months after Queen Elizabeth II's death, there is likely to be even more interest in this series than in previous years.
Filming for series six was paused while the country observed a period of mourning in September.
The programme's third actress to play the late Queen, Imelda Staunton, told the BBC the drama should be viewed as "still history" as it's set 30 years ago.
She said she felt "hugely honoured" following in the footsteps of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, as well as playing the late monarch.
Speaking at an earlier press conference Jonathan Pryce, who plays Prince Philip, said: "People will gain a bit of comfort seeing her embodied again."
He told the BBC's David Sillito that the series "sets out to to humanise the Royal Family and allow us to experience some of the emotion they had."
The fifth series focusses on the marriage breakdown of the then Prince and Princess of Wales.
The actress playing Diana, Elizabeth Debicki, said the script is "extremely empathetic to both camps" and claims "it's fair to both sides".
Princess Diana's death, in a 1997 car crash, doesn't feature in the new 10 episodes but it will in the final series.
Dominic West, who has met the King working with charity The Prince's Trust, said he "wouldn't have done it" if he didn't think the writing was fair.
The character is "such a great part", West said. "That's really what actors live for and you can't really turn it down because he's an amazing character."
The continued relationship between the now King and Queen Consort will be shown on screen, at a time when public support for the monarchy was dropping.
Royal author Katie Nicholl told the BBC: "This is the start of King Charles III's reign. I was told by a former member of staff that he always feared that his reign would be overshadowed by the spectre of Diana.
"The spectre of the past, and those fears, when you consider this series of the crown, are completely justified because there will be a whole demographic tuning into Netflix, particularly the younger generation who are not as familiar with the accuracy of this storyline."