Leslie Phillips: Carry On and Harry Potter star dies aged 98
Actor Leslie Phillips, who was known for appearing in the Carry On films, has died aged 98 after a long illness.
Phillips was also familiar to younger fans as the voice of the Sorting Hat in Harry Potter films.
His wife Zara told the Sun: "I've lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman.
"He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went."
Phillips' agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed the star died peacefully in his sleep on Monday.
The comic actor starred in more 200 films, TV and radio series over his eight-decade career.
He was known for catchphrases such as "Ding dong", "I say" and "Well, hello".
For 17 years he appeared alongside Ronnie Barker and Jon Pertwee on hit BBC radio show The Navy Lark.
He also took on dramatic roles, including a Bafta-nominated appearance opposite Peter O'Toole in 2006's Venus.
Phillips was made an OBE in the 1998 Birthday Honours list and was promoted to CBE in the 2008 New Year Honours.