Shirley Manson: 'Garbage got it in the neck from everyone'

"To be perfectly frank, I didn't really write the bulk of those lyrics. Vow was more or less written when I came to my audition but I loved the line, 'You burned me out but I'm back at your door / Like Joan of Arc coming back for more.' I was like, 'This is Patti Smith-level stuff'. She's one of my all time touchstones - and I think you can hear Patti's influence on every single record we've done - so I was well into it, and remain so.