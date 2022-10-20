Channel 4's Krishnan Guru-Murthy suspended for insulting minister
Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week by Channel 4 News after he was recorded using an offensive insult about a government minister.
Guru-Murthy apologised "unreservedly" to Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker on Wednesday.
The presenter used a strong swear word in an off-air remark after what he described as a "robust interview".
On Thursday, Channel 4 said it has a strict code of conduct for employees and "takes any breaches seriously".
Video of Guru-Murthy's remark later circulated on social media.
He wrote on Twitter: "After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air.
"While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly.
"I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry."
Mr Baker replied to Guru-Murthy's tweet, accepting the apology and saying he "appreciated" the gesture.
However, he also told Times Radio, that sacking Guru-Murthy would be a "service to the public" if he was found to be in breach of his code of conduct.
Channel 4's statement said: "Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously.
"Following an off-air incident Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week."
After his suspension, Guru-Murthy will not return to Channel 4 News before 4 November due to an additional pre-existing week of leave.