Netflix: Big hits help reverse subscriber losses
Netflix has stopped losing customers, after struggling to hold on to them in the face of competition and pressures from the rising cost of living.
The streaming giant said it added 2.4 million households to its subscriber base over the July to September period.
That reversed the losses it suffered in the first half of the year after raising its prices in key markets.
Hits such as 'Stranger Things' and 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' helped draw viewers back to the site.
"After a challenging first half, we believe we're on a path to reaccelerate growth," the company said in a letter to investors on Tuesday.
The company said it expected to add subscribers in coming months. It is also rolling out a number of changes intended to restore its fortunes, including launching a less expensive option with adverts next month.
New charges aimed at people who share their accounts, already being tested in parts of Latin America, will start to be implemented more broadly in early 2023, the company added.
Netflix now has more than 223 million subscribers globally, it says. At that size, many analysts remain doubtful that the company - already a mainstay of households in many countries - has much more room to grow, especially in its core markets such as the US.
Netflix currently accounts for over 8% of all video viewing time in the UK, and 7.6% of TV viewing time in the US, the streaming giant wrote in its latest financial statement.
That is neck-and-neck with YouTube in the US, but well ahead of rivals such as Amazon and Disney.