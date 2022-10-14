Robbie Coltrane: Harry Potter actor dies aged 72
Actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, has died aged 72.
He also appeared in ITV detective drama Cracker and the James Bond films Goldeneye and The World Is Not Enough.
In a statement, his agent Belinda Wright confirmed the actor died in hospital near Falkirk in Scotland.
She described Coltrane as a "unique talent", adding his role as Hagrid "brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world".
"For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.
"He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy.
"Please respect Robbie's family's privacy at this distressing time."
Actor and broadcaster Stephen Fry led the tributes, tweeting: "Such depth, power and talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups and honking as we made our first TV show Alfresco. Farewell, old fellow, you'll be so dreadfully missed."
Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon described Coltrane's death as "very sad news".
"He had such range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama. I think my favourite of all his roles was Fitz in Cracker," she said.
"Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend - you will be hugely missed. RIP."
Coltrane was made an OBE in the 2006 New Year's honours list for his services to drama and he was awarded the Bafta Scotland Award for outstanding contribution to film in 2011.
