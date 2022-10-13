Gary Lineker tweet broke impartiality rules, says BBC complaints unit
- Published
Gary Lineker broke BBC impartiality rules with a tweet about the government in February, the corporation has ruled.
The Match of the Day host quoted a post about then-Foreign Secretary Liz Truss urging Premier League teams to boycott the Champions League final in Russia.
He added: "And her party will hand back their donations from Russian donors?"
The BBC's Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) has upheld a complaint and said Lineker's post "did not meet the BBC's editorial standards on impartiality".
The ruling has been discussed with the former footballer and BBC Sport managers, it said. Lineker has declined to comment.
The ECU said Lineker was "one of the BBC's highest profile stars" and, although not required to uphold the same high standards of impartiality as the broadcaster's journalists, does have an "additional responsibility" because of his profile.
"We expect these individuals to avoid taking sides on party political issues or political controversies and to take care when addressing public policy matters," the ruling said.
It explained that Lineker had pointed out that the tweet was prompted by an article about football, his primary area of expertise, and the board accepted it was intended it as a comment on the sport rather than politics.
BBC Sport managers also pointed out that he framed his tweet in the form of a question, rather than a statement of opinion on a politically controversial matter.
However, the ECU concluded that the post was intended to highlight a "perceived inconsistency in the Conservative Party's approach, at a time when relations between the UK and Russia were the subject of significant public debate".