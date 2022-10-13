National Television Awards 2022: The best red carpet images
- Published
The stars were out in force on the red carpet ahead of Thursday's National Television Awards.
The ceremony is taking place at London's Wembley Arena, a month later than planned due to the death of the Queen.
Last year's big winners, Ant and Dec, have both caught Covid so will miss the event. But let's take a look at those who did make it.
Journalist and presenter Ria Hebden was one of the first to arrive on the red carpet, wearing a blue sequin dress with added frills.
Dame Arlene Phillips, who shot to fame as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, arrived in a black collared dress.
Holly Willoughby stopped for pictures wearing her own long black number - but did not answer questions, in the wake of "Queue-gate",
Her show, This Morning, which she hosts alongside Phillip Schofield, is up for best Daytime TV show.
However, neither were nominated for the individual presenter award.
Singer and presenter Rochelle Hulmes sometimes fills in for Willoughby on the aforementioned show, and arrived in a similarly glamourous black and white dress.
It was all white on the night for Maya Jama, the day after she was announced as the new host of Love Island.
Kit Connor and Joe Locke may be castmates on Netflix's Heartstopper, which is up for best new drama, but they are also rivals on the night for the rising star gong.
It all looked pretty friendly still here before the show started.
The Plummer brothers - Tremaine, Tristan and Twaine - opted for a mix of cravats and dicky bows to pimp up their navy blue suits.
The Gogglebox star siblings get paid to watch the telly and it seems to be going well for them, as their show is nominated in the factual entertainment category.
UK Eurovision singer Sam Ryder is opening the show, filling in for Robbie Williams, and his baggy loose fit outfit screamed: "Let me entertain you".
Oti Mabuse, the Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer and two-time winner, was another star dressed in black on the night.
Strictly is nominated in a crowded field for best talent show.
Dermot O'Leary presented the NTAs for many years, and he looked relaxed on the way in - alongside his wife, the director Dee Koppang - safe in the knowledge that Joel Dommett has the responsibility of overseeing proceedings.
Dommett arrived looking sharp alongside his wife, British model Hannah Cooper, for his second stint as host, having taken over from David Walliams last year, when the awards returned in-person following the pandemic.
Love Island star Gemma Owen found her perfect date for the evening in the form of her dad and former England footballer Michael.
Ricky Gervais arrived with his partner, the author and TV producer Jane Fallon. And they both got the memo about wearing black too.
His show After Life is up for best comedy.
Last but not least... Alison Hamond finds herself in the unenviably position of being up against 20-time winners Ant and Dec for best presenter.
