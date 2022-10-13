Riba Stirling Prize: Cambridge University library wins top architecture award
- Published
The new library in Magdalene College, Cambridge, has been named the UK's best new building, winning the prestigious Riba Stirling Prize for architecture.
The "exquisitely detailed" building by Níall McLaughlin Architects is open 24 hours a day, as part of the 700-year-old University of Cambridge college.
The prize's judges called it a "solid and confident, yet deferential new kid on the college block".
The other five shortlisted buildings included a school and community centre.
Simon Allford, president of the Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba), called the library, which incorporates an archive and art gallery, a "unique setting with a clear purpose".
He added that it had been a "significant challenge" to create a building that would last at least 400 years, but that the architects had managed it with "with the utmost skill, care and responsibility".
"Well-designed environments hugely improve student success and wellbeing. They should be the rule for all students and teachers in all places of learning, not the exception."
Magdalene College's librarian, Dr Marcus Waithe, said the architects had been given an "unusually challenging brief: to erect a building at the edge of one of Cambridge's most historically sensitive sites, and to do so without committing an intrusion".
He added the result was "an inspiring structure - one that would encourage our undergraduates to aim high".
Mr McLaughlin said it was the first time a college had won the annual prize, and called the library "a work of many hands and many minds".
He added: "We knew we were building for a client who was motivated to achieve the best outcome. Our responsibility to the history and future development of this learning community was clear. We were asked to build for the long-term using present resources wisely."
The new library combines load-bearing brick, gabled pitched roofs and brick chimneys, along with a tiered timber interior and a large vaulted lantern skylight.
The other five shortlisted buildings were:
- 100 Liverpool Street in the City of London, by Hopkins Architects
- Forth Valley College - Falkirk Campus, by Reiach and Hall Architects
- Hackney New Primary School and 333 Kingsland Road, east London, by Henley Halebrown
- Orchard Gardens, Elephant Park, south London, by Panter Hudspith Architects
- Sands End Arts & Community Centre, Fulham, west London, by Mæ
Mr Allford was joined on the jury by architects Glenn Howells and Kirsten Lees, and artist Chris Ofili.