Murder She Wrote star Angela Lansbury dies at 96
Angela Lansbury, star of the US TV crime series Murder She Wrote, has died aged 96.
The three-time Oscar nominee had a career spanning eight decades, across film, theatre and television.
Born in 1925, she was one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema.
Dame Angela died in her sleep just five days before her 97th birthday, according to a family statement.
