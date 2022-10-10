Katie Piper: Police hunt campaigner's attacker after breach of licence
The man who attacked model and campaigner Katie Piper with acid is being hunted by police after breaching his licence conditions.
Stefan Sylvestre received a life sentence in 2009 after throwing sulphuric acid at Ms Piper's face, on the orders of her former partner.
He was released on licence in 2018 but has now been recalled to prison.
The Probation Service said it was working with police to find him.
Sylvestre, who lives in Shepherd's Bush, attacked Ms Piper in March 2008 at the request of her obsessive ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch.
Lynch was jailed for life in 2009 with a minimum of 16 years for sexually assaulting Ms Piper and telling Sylvestre to throw acid over her.
The attack left Ms Piper with serious injuries and permanent scarring and she has had hundreds of surgeries to repair damage to her face and eyesight.
When Sylvestre was released in 2018, the Parole Board's decision summary said he had "displayed empathy for the victim and expressed remorse and shame for his actions".
It said he had avoided anti-social behaviour while imprisoned, had "repaired his relationship" with his family and had "completed relevant offence-focused work to challenge and change his attitude and thinking".
A Probation Service spokesperson said: "We are urgently working with the police to bring the offender back to prison, where he'll face longer behind bars."
