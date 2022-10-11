Dancing on Ice 2023: The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran completes line-up
- Published
- comments
Love Island winner Ekin-Su and former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer are among the contestants who have signed up for the new series of Dancing on Ice.
The 11 celebrities entering the ITV show's rink in January will also include former footballer John Fashanu and Drag Race star The Vivienne.
The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran was the final contestant to be revealed on Tuesday.
The new series will again be hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.
Here is this year's line-up in full:
1. Patsy Palmer
The former EastEnders actress and DJ was the first celebrity to be revealed as part of the 2023 line-up.
The 50-year-old, best known for her role as Bianca Jackson in the BBC soap, told ITV's This Morning: "I wanted to challenge myself and get back to work, get out of my comfort zone. And I just thought, I'll just go for it, it seems like a lot of fun."
Palmer is no stranger to ITV game shows, having competed in the first UK series of The Masked Singer in 2020.
2. John Fashanu
Fashanu was part of the Wimbledon team that won the FA Cup final against Liverpool in 1988, and went on to co-host Gladiators.
The 60-year-old said: "I'm so excited to be a part of Dancing On Ice. I don't think it'll come as a surprise to people that I'm very competitive - I am definitely in it to win it.
"And this may be one of the scariest things I've ever signed up for but I couldn't be more ready for the challenge."
3. Ekin-Su Culculoglu
Ekin-Su was the breakout star of this year's Love Island - winning the series with her partner, Italian business owner Davide Sanclimenti.
The 28-year-old Turkish actress, from Essex, said: "I can't wait to get myself on the ice and skate."
4. Nile Wilson
The gymnast won an Olympic bronze medal in the men's horizontal bar at the 2016 Olympics and, following a successful career, in 2021 announced his retirement from the sport due to injuries.
Announcing his participation in this year's Dancing on Ice via his YouTube channel, the 26-year-old said: "I'm so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again."
5. Mollie Gallagher
The actress, best known for her role as Nina Lucas in Coronation Street, said she would be asking her co-stars who have previously competed on the show for "all the tips" she can get.
Gallagher told ITV's Lorraine: "I'm really excited. I've not really felt nervous, yet strangely being here today I am now feeling it a little bit."
Other Corrie stars who have taken to the ice rink over the years including Samia Longchambon, Jane Danson and Sally Dynevor, who took part in the most recent series.
6. Joey Essex
The reality TV personality rose to fame as part of The Only Way Is Essex, in which he appeared until 2013.
Since then, he has taken part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, Celebrity MasterChef and Celebs Go Dating.
He told ITV's This Morning: "I would love to win. I'm going to put all my energy into this. At this stage in my life, I'm so ready for this."
He has also fronted two of his own shows, Educating Joey Essex, which was narrated by Schofield and saw him interview political heavyweights, and Joey Essex: Grief And Me, a BBC documentary about losing his mother at a young age.
7. The Vivienne
The drag artist, real name James Lee Williams, became the first ever winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019.
The 30-year-old is also known for competing this year on an all-winners season of the RuPaul franchise in the US as the only contestant from the UK, and starring in BBC Three show The Vivienne Takes On Hollywood in 2020.
The star said: "I'm beyond excited to announce that I will be competing in Dancing On Ice in 2023! This is honestly a dream come true and I can't wait to start training on the ice."
8. Darren Harriott
The comedian is known for appearing on Live at the Apollo,The Last Leg, Mock The Week and The Apprentice: You're Fired!
He attempted to lower expectations, telling Talk TV he is not very graceful and his family have already made bets about whether he will fall during the first episode.
The 34-year-old told Trisha Goddard: "I've got giant feet. I can't skate. I don't really dance. What am I doing? Help me. I'm panicking."
9. Carley Stenson
The actress played Steph Cunningham in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks between 2000 and 2011. More recently, she was Harriet Shelton in BBC soap opera Doctors.
She has also starred in a variety of West End shows, including playing Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical and Fantine in Les Miserables.
Stenson said: "I'm so excited that I get to learn how to dance... on ice! I'm terrified but can't wait. I just want to make the most of this whole experience."
10. Michelle Heaton
Heaton was a member of pop group Liberty X, who formed on 2001 ITV talent show Popstars as an alternative band to winners Hear'Say.
She was also a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 and a judge and mentor on Irish series You're A Star in 2007-2008.
Heaton told Lorraine: "I'm so excited - I can't believe it. Me and the kids are such huge fans of the show in general."
11. Siva Kaneswaran
The Dublin-born singer told Good Morning Britain he had been inspired to sign up for the programme by the actions of his late bandmate Tom Parker, who died in March aged 33 from a brain tumour.
"He taught me so much about life," said Kaneswaran. "He taught me to live life to the fullest and not be afraid. It is one of the reasons why I am doing this show."