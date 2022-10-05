Alec Baldwin shooting: Filming to resume after Halyna Hutchins death on set
- Published
Alec Baldwin has reached a settlement with the family of Halyna Hutchins, after she was killed on a film set when he fired a prop gun.
Filming of Rust will continue in January, with Ms Hutchins' husband Matthew as an executive producer, news agency Deadline reported.
A lawsuit filed against Mr Baldwin, producers and others, alleged several violations of industry standards.
All parties believe Ms Hutchins' death was an accident, her husband said.
The exact terms of the settlement, which is subject to court approval, have not been disclosed.
In a statement reported by Deadline, Mr Hutchins said he would take on the role of executive producer, and that all original players would be involved in the resumption of filming, which he said would "pay tribute" to his wife's final work.
He has "no interest" in apportioning blame for his wife's death, he said.
Alec Baldwin's attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said in a statement: "Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."