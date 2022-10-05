Alec Baldwin shooting: Filming to resume after Halyna Hutchins death on set
Alec Baldwin has reached a settlement with the family of Halyna Hutchins, after she was killed on a film set when he fired a prop gun.
Filming of Rust will continue in January, with Ms Hutchins' husband Matthew on board as an executive producer.
A lawsuit filed against Mr Baldwin, producers and others, alleged several violations of industry standards.
All parties believe Ms Hutchins' death was an accident, her husband said.
The exact terms of the settlement, which is subject to court approval, have not been disclosed.
In a statement, Mr Hutchins said that "all the original principal players" would be involved when filming resumes, which he said would "pay tribute" to his wife's final work.
"I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame," he added.
"All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident."
'Painful situation'
Mr Baldwin posted his reaction in a statement on Instagram: "We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
"Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna's son.
"We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."
Rust director Joel Souza, who was also injured in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe, said in a statement on Wednesday that he would now devote himself "to honouring Halyna's legacy and making her proud".
"Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started," he said.