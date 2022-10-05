Dolly Parton leads tributes to Loretta Lynn
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to the "wonderful talent" Loretta Lynn, following the country music star's death at the age of 90.
"So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta," said the singer.
"We've been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being."
Carole King, Carrie Underwood, Billy Ray Cyrus and Jack White have also paid tribute to Lynn, who was best known for the song Coal Miner's Daughter.
October 4, 2022
White, who recorded an album with the star in 2004, called her both a "mother figure" and "the greatest female singer-songwriter of the 20th century".
"She was such an incredible presence and such a brilliant genius in ways that I think only people who got to work with her might know about," he said in an Instagram video.
"What she did for feminism, women's rights in a time period, in a genre of music that was the hardest to do it in, is just outstanding and will live on for a long time.
"She broke down a lot of barriers for people that came after her."
The country star died on Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, her family said in a statement.
She built her stardom on music that addressed the struggles of women, at a time when country music often marginalised their voices. Her songs were full of rural pride, determination and autobiographical details from her own, often rocky, marriage.
Her signature song, Coal Miner's Daughter, documented her humble beginnings in a one-room log cabin in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, where she was the second of eight siblings.
Other hits, including The Fist, Rated X and Don't Come Home A-Drinkin', were expressions of female resolve and standing up to unfaithful men.
"Up to now I've been an object made for pleasin' you," she sang on 1978's We've Come A Long Way, Baby. "Times have changed and I'm demanding satisfaction too."
Some of her songs, in particular The Pill, which celebrated reproductive freedom, upset the conservative programmers of country music radio, but she still scored 16 number one hits, and influenced generations.
"I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers," said country star Reba McEntire on Instagram.
"She blazed so many trails for all of us girls in country music," agreed Miranda Lambert.
"It's safe to say I wouldn't even be making country music today if it weren't for Loretta Lynn," added Margo Price. "Her writing was as real as the day was long."
Carrie Underwood shared the story of her first encounter with Lynn, at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, in a lengthy Instagram post.
"I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end!" she recalled.
"I turned around and there she was, in a big sparkly dress, laughing as she continued to walk down the hall at what she had just done.
"This is one of my most favourite stories to tell. I think it sums up her personality pretty well. She was a cantankerous little pistol… friendly and sweet… never afraid to be herself and speak her mind."
Underwood added: "She is irreplaceable. She will be incredibly missed… but her legacy lives on in those of us whom she has influenced."
Carole King called Lynn an "inspiration" while k.d. lang described her as "joyous, fierce, one of a kind".
Billy Ray Cyrus said that "one of my highest honours" came when Lynn agreed to duet with him and George Jones on the song Country Music Has The Blues.
"She handed me this wonderful gift on that day," he added, alongside a photo of a signed copy of Lynn's album Van Lear Rose.
Lynn's half-sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle simply tweeted: "The world lost a legend. We lost a sister. Love you, Loretta."
