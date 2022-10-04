Queen of Country music Loretta Lynn dies aged 90
- Published
Loretta Lynn, whose songs of strength and independence made her a standard-bearer for women in country music, has died at the age of 90.
Known as the Queen of Country, her songs were rooted in real-life experience, most notably on the autobiographical Coal Miner's Daughter.
Other hits included Don't Come Home A-Drinkin', Honky Tonk Girl and the feminist anthem, The Pill.
Lynn's family said she died on Tuesday at her home in Tennessee.
"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," the family said in a statement.
They asked for privacy as they grieve and said a memorial would be announced later.