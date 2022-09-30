Ex-Oasis guitarist Bonehead says tonsil cancer is 'gone'
Former Oasis guitarist Paul Arthurs has said his cancer is "gone" and he is "into recovery" after a recent scan.
The musician, 57, known as Bonehead, revealed in April he had been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.
Arthurs, a founding member of the Manchester band, wrote on Thursday: "I had a full scan 10 days ago and it's all clear, it's gone... Into recovery now and see you all soon."
Former bandmate Liam Gallagher tweeted that he was "soooo happy" at the news.
Arthurs thanked fans for their messages, and paid tribute to the team at Manchester's Christie cancer hospital, where he was treated.
The guitarist found huge success with Oasis, led by Liam and Noel Gallagher, in the 1990s on albums like Definitely Maybe, What's The Story (Morning Glory) and Be Here Now.
Arthurs played rhythm guitar and keyboards before leaving the band in 1999, but in recent years had begun to work with Liam Gallagher on other projects.
He played with Liam Gallagher's band Beady Eye in the mid 2010s, standing in for guitarist Gem Archer after he sustained a head injury.
Arthurs has also played on Gallagher's solo albums and performed with him on recent tours.
News of his recovery was greeted warmly by many other musicians.
Oasis's former bassist Andy Bell added: "Amazing news Bone congrats and love from all of us," while Cast frontman John Power said: "Perfect news Bonehead, so glad you've got the all clear man. Big love."
Badly Drawn Boy said it was "wonderful news", along with Lightning Seeds, who sent "lots of love".
New Order guitarist Philip Cunningham wished Arthurs a "speedy recovery" and The Coral said: "Amazing news, well in."
Broadcaster Terry Christian added his voice, saying: "Great to hear Paul. Fantastic news for you and all your family and friends."